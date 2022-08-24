Battle of the Badges drive continues to draw support

Police Chief Robert Lee (left) and Fire Chief John Turner are shown with the annual Battle of the Badges trophy, which went to the fire department this year. This year’s Battle of the Badges blood drive was also able to bring in nearly 100 pints of blood for the American Red Cross.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

At a time when blood donations remain in short supply, Derby Police, Derby Fire and Rescue and a host of other community members came together in support of the American Red Cross at the Battle of the Badges blood drive Aug. 17 and 18 at the Derby Welcome Center.

Derby first responders and other community members went above and beyond at the seventh annual Battle of the Badges blood drive. Going over its goal, the Red Cross was able to collect 92 pints of blood at the two-day drive in Derby, including a handful of pints from first-time donors.

0
0
0
0
0