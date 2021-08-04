The annual Battle of the Badges blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 and 26 at the Derby Welcome Center (611 N. Mulberry Rd.).
Donations will be taken in the Austin Room. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, visit redcrossblood.org or download the American Red Cross donor app.
Individuals who donate will also be able to cast their vote for the Derby Police or Derby Fire department, with the winner taking home the Battle of the Badges trophy. The Derby PD won last year’s contest.