Barlow returns to Derby Public Library

Jerry Barlow will bring music, history and humor together in a performance to take place at the Derby Public Library on Nov. 10.

The Derby Public Library is set to welcome back Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow for a special concert. The program will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 in the library’s Community Room. It is a free community event; light refreshments will be provided.

As a touring performer, Barlow travels throughout the Midwest, South and Rocky Mountain regions presenting his program of music, history and humor from the British Isles. Before the closing of the border, Barlow spent several weeks in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada, where he learned a smattering of Gaelic and marveled at the history of the Great Clans. He has included some Cape Breton-style step-dance music in his program.

