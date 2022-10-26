Barlow returns to Derby Public Library

The Derby Public Library is set to welcome back Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow for a special concert. The program will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 in the library’s Community Room. It is a free community event; light refreshments will be provided.
As a touring performer, Barlow travels throughout the Midwest, South and Rocky Mountain regions presenting his program of music, history and humor from the British Isles. Before the closing of the border, Barlow spent several weeks in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada, where he learned a smattering of Gaelic and marveled at the history of the Great Clans. He has included some Cape Breton-style step-dance music in his program.
Barlow’s program features music and stories from the medieval time of Scottish, Irish and English history – a time filled with wonderful legend and lore. There will be opportunity for audience participation in the form of toe-tapping, some sing-along and even step-dancing if audience members are so inclined.
“In concert, Jerry brings traditional Celtic tunes alive by sharing the history, legend and humor behind the music. Jerry Barlow … a performer who is skilled, funny, and riveting. Out of the many musicians performing today, the vast majority are skilled either at performing on their instrument or entertaining an audience. It is extremely rare to see a musician at the top of his craft in both areas,” says Scott Beach, Director of Colorado Celtic Entertainment.
Barlow’s just-released CD, entitled “Of Castles and Kings,” features music from this program as well as traditional favorites. His recording, “Fields and Fences,” was one of five finalists for the Instrumental Album of the Year Award by the Independent Music Awards. The Indie Acoustic Project selected “Bring Down the Storm” as one of the best songs of 2006.
Music from Barlow’s recordings can be heard on National Public Radio stations. He has been featured in “Fingerstyle” magazine and was profiled in Celtic Connection. He has performed for the Alliance Arts Council in Alliance, Neb., High Plains Public Radio’s Living Room Concert Series in Amarillo, Texas, and a multitude of arts centers and libraries along the way.
For more information on the upcoming performance, contact Alyssa LaRue at 316-788-0760 or visit www.jerrybarlow.com.