For the second year, the Decarsky Park dog park will host Bark for Life of Sedgwick County – an American Cancer Society fundraising event.
The event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 11.
Participants can drive-thru, receive a swag bag, take part in a photo op and visit with sponsor and vendor booths, among other activities.
Registration fees for the event are $10 for one human and one dog and $20 for one human and two dogs and will be open the day of the event.
For more information on the event, visit www.relayforlife.org/barksedgwickcountyks.