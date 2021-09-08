Bark for Life (7).jpg

Frankie the pug lets out one of his signature howls at the 2019 Bark for Life in Derby. 

For the second year, the Decarsky Park dog park will host Bark for Life of Sedgwick County – an American Cancer Society fundraising event.

The event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Participants can drive-thru, receive a swag bag, take part in a photo op and visit with sponsor and vendor booths, among other activities.

Registration fees for the event are $10 for one human and one dog and $20 for one human and two dogs and will be open the day of the event.

For more information on the event, visit www.relayforlife.org/barksedgwickcountyks.

