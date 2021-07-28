Fifteen Derby students and three Derby teachers attended the Fort Hays State University High Plains Music Camp from July 11 to 17.
Students participated in bands, split by middle and high school, with esteemed conductors from around Kansas. They also participated in chamber ensembles or jazz bands led by camp faculty, and attended a concert each evening.
Here, the group stands outside of the Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center.
Pictured, left to right (front row): Derby North Band Director Victoria Griffitt, Veronica Madrid, Summer Ashurst, Emily Reed, D Snyder, Noah DeVault, Joshua Stroot, Brandon Beal, Hunter Carsten, Derby High Band Director Adam DeVault, and Assistant Band Director Rachel Villareale.
Back row: Alexis Mullen, Kyle DeVault, Samuel Griffitt, Bryce Schrieber, Logan Bach, Cody Mapes, and Gabriel Wallace.