Working jointly with the Sedgwick County Election Office, city of Derby staff are trying to get a permanent ballot box installed locally before this year’s general election.
Though the parties were not able to work out a plan prior to the primary election, City Manager Kathy Sexton recently reported to the city council that they have identified a site for the ballot box (the Derby Public Library) and it is expected to be installed in September – prior to the general election on Nov. 3.
No city funds were required for the Derby ballot box, which will be both permanent and secure. It will also be available to use for all future primary and general elections.