It’s the classic, idealized version of making a living. Do you love your job? For most of us, the answer is that we do what we need to do in order to provide for our family. For the lucky few, work, hobby, and adventure all coexist like they do for Matt Moreau.
Whether it is teaching survival classes, policing boat safety on the French Broad River, or creating beautiful knives or swords through his professional blacksmithing skills, Moreau has taken his passions and turned them into a lifestyle that is rewarding and fulfilling.
After graduating from Derby High School in 2011 he has enjoyed a life of nature and freedom. From traveling the country to living in a tepee hut for a year, Moreau has embraced an existence away from the hustle of city life and stresses of much of modern culture.
Moreau, who resides in Asheville, N.C., is a Certified Backcountry Survival Instructor after almost 10 years of practice. His survival classes allow for individuals from all walks of life to learn the basics of survival in the woods. Typically, these classes last a day or a weekend. Whether it is an avid hunter or a corner office dweller, the classes teach basic survival techniques and primitive living skills. The cornerstone of his teaching is to always be prepared. His clients range from ex-military to martial arts students to average Joes.
Moreau’s blacksmith business attracts clientele from many different backgrounds. Ornate knives are his specialty, but he also creates swords and other metalware which provide practical function and everyday durability.
Life in the southern Appalachian Mountains along the French Broad River has its dull days but also has some wild ones. As would be expected, Moreau has many stories about clients, encounters, and his own adventures.
Recent heavy rain on the river caused the area to become flooded. Moreau ended up saving a woodchuck, or groundhog, that had become trapped in the flood. He waded through a portion of the floodwaters and after coaxing the little guy a bit, the rescue was complete. As it ended up, the groundhog was large and well-known to the locals.
Moreau has figured out how to make life fun as well as make a living at something he loves. Maybe Moreau’s story will be that little bit of inspiration someone else needs to realize anything is possible.