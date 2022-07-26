Merilyn Austin was very hands-on in weaving Derby’s history – not least of which through her ties to the Derby Historical Society and Museum.
The late Austin, who recently passed, was roped in to volunteer work with the museum through her longtime friend and founding board member Susan Swaney. The pair first met in junior high and were very connected, with Swaney admitting Austin was someone she could always rely on for assistance – including starting up the Christmas Tree Gala fundraiser for the museum.
“She was very caring, always there to help anyone that needed help, like the museum,” Swaney said. “She was a very dear friend and it’s a great loss to me.”
Local insurance agent and museum supporter Jean Garinger met Austin while also volunteering with the Christmas Tree Gala in 2021. While she was the new kid on the block, so to speak, she was struck by how accommodating Austin was helping with the event and otherwise.
“Merilyn did not ever say no. Merilyn was always a ‘yes.’ If you needed something, you knew that you could call and ask her and she would figure it out,” Garinger said. “She just had a smile that was all the way through her, and she had a twinkle in her eye. You could tell that she was just pleased as punch to be helping.”
As an example, Garinger noted while working on the museum’s most recent Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser she reached out to the gala group she volunteered with for help procuring prize baskets. Austin made one of the biggest baskets for the event and also made the quilt that was draped over the decorative horse displayed at the event.
Quilting was another passion for Austin, helping start the Prairie Quilt Guild in Wichita and traveling across the country for seminars. She also kept that passion in the family – making quilts for each of her great nieces and nephews as they graduated high school.
Family also drew her to get involved helping the museum, as her father – Gerald Miller – was a founding member and her sister, Jane Polk, also spent time volunteering there. While Polk noted her sister initially planned to limit her efforts to helping with the Christmas Tree Gala, her nature quickly took over.
“My sister said, ‘I’ll do this, but I’m not gonna do anything else,’” Polk said, “and as time wore on she did a lot more.”
Outside of work with the museum, Swaney said she could call Austin for feedback on anything and noted she was a “great advisor” and always had fun working with her. Polk said it’s the everyday things she’ll notice with her sister now gone.
While Garinger said there will be a noticeable absence at museum events without her, Swaney noted she will be there “in spirit” – and her example will spread.
“It wasn’t just her; she brought her family to the Christmas Tree Gala. She just really got her family involved in the activities
she was involved in. It was so great to see those kids learning about volunteerism and how getting involved in your community is so important at such a young age,” Garinger said. “She was an encourager and she is going to be deeply missed.”