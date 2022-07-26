Austin Memorium

Merilyn Austin spent several years volunteering at the Derby Historical Museum and always had a reputation for saying “yes” when someone was in need of help.

 COURTESY

Merilyn Austin was very hands-on in weaving Derby’s history – not least of which through her ties to the Derby Historical Society and Museum.

The late Austin, who recently passed, was roped in to volunteer work with the museum through her longtime friend and founding board member Susan Swaney. The pair first met in junior high and were very connected, with Swaney admitting Austin was someone she could always rely on for assistance – including starting up the Christmas Tree Gala fundraiser for the museum.

0
0
0
0
0