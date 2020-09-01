Audition dates for the second annual Derby Sing Off, presented by the Derby Recreation Commission, have been announced.
The annual singing competition is available for participants of all ages. The top 10 from the auditions will be invited to perform in front of an audience and judges on November 7 in The Gallery at the new Hubbard Arts Center. Cash prizes will be awarded to first and second place.
Auditions will be held at The Cove, the Hubbard Arts Center sound studio. Auditions will take place on September 16 from 4-7 p.m. and September 26 from 1-4 p.m. Registration is $30 now through September 13 and $40 after that. The final day to register is September 21.
For more information contact Ashlynn Godown at 788-3781.