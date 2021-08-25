Some Derby residents may have noticed an infestation of pests called fall armyworms popping up in their yards or vegetable gardens in recent weeks.
The little black or green caterpillars range from about a half-inch to one-and-a-half inches long. The tropical pests are typically most prevalent in southern Texas and Florida.
Jason Griffin, director of the John C. Pair Horticultural Center in Haysville, said armyworms are more visible than usual in the area this season. They usually start appearing around early August.
It’s not clear exactly why the pests are more prevalent this season, Griffin said, but it’s not the first time.
“Are there more than usual? Absolutely. They’re everywhere,” he said. “My colleagues, who have been around Wichita longer than I have, tell me about 20-22 years ago there was a [similar] situation where lawns just got devastated by armyworms.”
Such an increase is most likely linked to at least one of two possible explanations, Griffin said: conditions in the area are more favorable to armyworms this season or there has been a change in the local ecosystem that has adversely affected another species that makes prey of armyworms.
“Something is out of balance, and who knows what that is,” he said.
Armyworms are somewhat picky about their meals. They prefer cool-season grasses, like tall fescue, which Griffin said most people have in their yards. They tend to avoid warm-season grasses, like buffalo grass and Bermuda grass.
“They tend to stay away from trees, but in your vegetable gardens, they’ll eat leaves from your vegetable plants,” he said.
Armyworms frequently only cause short-term damage to lawns, but Griffin said it can be hard to predict just how much damage an infestation can do.
If the pests stay near the surface and just consume blades of grass, he said, that yard should recover. The armyworms will typically move en masse to another location once the surface-level greenery has been consumed in a given area.
But if the little critters start eating away at the base of the grass plants, called a “crown,” that yard could be in trouble, he said.
“If you’re looking at your yard and it’s basically soil – they’ve eaten all the grass and there’s nothing left but a little bit of brown – then you’re probably going to want to re-seed this fall,” Griffin said.
A variety of chemical treatments can be used to fight off the pests, including those marked for white grubs, but residents could be hard-pressed to find them right now at retail stores in the area.
“There’s lots of different chemicals that will kill them, you just can’t find [them] right now,” he said.
Griffin recommended that residents who can’t find chemical treatments try contacting a local lawn service company, which may have access to bulk products.
Griffin has even observed an increased presence of armyworms at the horticultural research station, but fortunately for them, they are also able to buy chemical treatments in bulk.
The same goes for the city of Derby, which had to treat for armyworms at the beginning of August after noticing an uptick at some city properties.
“Certainly, we are a victim of the worms just like many others are in the city at this time,” Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza said with a laugh.
Fortunately, Mendoza said, many of the grassy properties in town utilize hot-season grasses that armyworms don’t usually target – like Bermuda grass.
“I think we got most of [our properties] quick enough that we were able to minimize the damage, so I don’t think we’re going to lose anything of great value,” he said.
The city started by treating all of its ball fields first, wanting to protect the investment in those fields. Public facilities, like city hall and the Derby library, have also been treated. The city then started moving into public gathering spaces like the lawn at Madison Avenue Central Park.
“We’re hoping that with everybody in the city attacking the armyworms along with us attacking the worms, maybe we can make a good enough impact where we won’t see the damage before the weather changes,” Mendoza said.
The K-State Horticultural and Natural Resources Department has a publication with more information on fall armyworms, which can be found at https://blogs.k-state.edu/turf/fall-armyworms-are-back/.