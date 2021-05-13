After a year's break because of the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state assessment process in Derby's schools took place once again this spring.
The spring 2021 Kansas State Assessment started April 6 and continued through May 18 throughout the school system.
All third through 10th graders were tested in reading and math.
Fifth and seventh graders take an additional test in science, said Holly Putnam-Jackson, USD 260's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
The purpose of the testing is to determine how many students are performing at their grade level in each subject area assessed, she said.
Due to the "unusual nature of this year," district officials aren't certain when results will be known. However, the estimate is that scores for 2020-21 will be received between July and the end of August.
Of course, the big question is what impact, if any, the switch to off-site learning during the pandemic has had one way or another on student progress.
There is a great deal of uncertainty about that and the long-term effect is still unknown, according to research from The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy group.
In Derby, there have been "variances in learning gains and loss on internal district assessments, but these appear to be minimal," Putman-Jackson said.
The change in the assessment process goes back to March 20, 2020.
States could request testing waiver
That's when the U.S. Department of Education told each state educational agency that it could request a waiver for the 2019-2020 school year of what it calls "assessment, accountability and school identification and certain reporting requirements."
The Kansas State Department of Education did just that and on April 21, 2020, its waiver was approved.
With the testing process, the KSDE is fulfilling a mandate from the Kansas Legislature by undertaking what is known as the Kansas Assessment Program.
The program provides general education assessments along with alternate testing on career and technical education and English language proficiency. The testing is made up of four levels, with one being the lowest and four being the highest.
Level 1 indicates that a student shows a limited ability to understand and use the subject's skills and knowledge needed for post-secondary work while Level 2 indicates that a student shows a basic ability. Level 3 indicates that a student shows an effective ability and Level 4 indicates that a student shows an excellent ability, all for post-high school studies.
So how has Derby done since 2015?
It's a mixed bag, but there haven't been big improvements in scores. The lowest level has showed the most movement, especially in English, and while the top category, Level 4, has improved in all three multi-year results, the climb has only resulted in the improvement of 1 or 2 percentage points.
The following are results from all grades and all students (placed at 7,416 by the state) as provided from 2015-2019.
The state's score sheet of Derby's students
Math
Level 1: 21.6 percent in 2015, 26.2 percent in 2019.
Level 2: 43.3 percent in 2015, 42.0 percent in 2019.
Level 3: 25.7 percent in 2015, 23.1 percent in 2019.
Level 4: 7.7 percent in 2015, 8.5 percent in 2019.
English
Level 1: 19.1 percent in 2015, 30.6 percent in 2019.
Level 2: 38.4 percent in 2015, 34.6 percent in 2019.
Level 3: 34.3 percent in 2015, 26.8 percent in 2019.
Level 4: 6.6 percent in 2015, 7.8 percent in 2019.
Science
Level 1: 34.4 percent in 2017, 34.8 percent in 2019.
Level 2: 32.6 percent in 2017, 28.3 percent in 2019.
Level 3: 23.7 percent in 2017, 26.9 percent in 2019.
Level 4: 7.93 percent in 2017, 9.8 percent in 2019.
*only data from 2017-19 available
History/Government
Level 1: 17.3 percent,
Level 2: 47.1 percent.
Level 3: 30.2 percent.
Level 4: 5.2 percent.
*only data from 2018 available
Derby students’ results were fairly much in line with statewide scores, usually within a few percentage points. State officials also broke up test findings into 19 different subgroups, including racial background, those with disabilities, students with military ties, those on free or reduced cost lunch programs, and students who are in foster care or homeless.
Top scoring subgroups included Asian-Americans, those with self-pay lunches and students with military connections. Students with disabilities, in foster care or were homeless registered among the lowest scores. To protect student privacy, if there were fewer than 10 students in a subgroup, the data was not made public.
Group says little attention paid to test results
Not everyone is pleased with the tests' results.
According to a recent article in The Sentinel, despite increased funding, students aren't doing well when examining the state assessment of 2019. It called the results a "stagnant, disturbingly low achievement in Kansas schools."
The Sentinel is a nonprofit organization and calls its charge to hold "government and media accountable for providing complete, accurate and unbiased information."
James Franko, president of the Kansas Policy Institute, which owns The Sentinel, said scores are disappointing and show that students are not being properly readied for post-high school education or the work place.
“This is our perennial confirmation that spending more money does not actually help students achieve at higher levels and prepare them for success after school,” he said.
The report stated that while the focus has been on school funding, less attention has been paid to student achievement.
It quoted Rep. Kristey Williams (R-77th District) as being troubled that Butler Community College – the nearest two-year public university to Derby – offers nine different courses serving as pre-requisites to college algebra.
“I can understand if you’re 30 and going back to school, but those are all remedial classes," she told The Sentinel. "We paid for those in high school and now we’re paying for those in college."
For more information and complete data from all schools statewide, go to: