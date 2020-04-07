South Rock Christian Church draws nearly 1,500 people to worship services each weekend. With Governor Laura Kelly’s recent declaration limiting gatherings to 10 people, Lead Pastor Rick Wheeler knew the church would have to quickly make some changes.
South Rock hadn’t done online worship services before, but they “jumped right in,” Wheeler said. All of South Rock’s ministers and administrative employees are working from home. The church is offering a variety of services electronically, including weekend worship services, devotions, student ministry, professional counseling and more.
The church is also getting creative, adding input boxes on their website that say “we can help” and “volunteer.”
“For example, we had an older man who is not in great health, and he said, ‘I need somebody to cut my grass.’ And there’s another box for volunteering. So far we’ve had 15 volunteers,” Wheeler said.
Everything the church currently offers is done remotely, Wheeler said. There are no programs or services still happening at the church.
“It’s been interesting to me, because on one hand you have people that say it’s religious persecution, but I think the church has been kind of unleashed,” Wheeler said. “People are doing new things to get in touch with people. And I think once we are able to meet again, we’ll be stronger than ever.”
While the church is adapting to the current way of living, Wheeler said the lack of physical contact has been difficult.
“I’ve called people who have had surgeries, but I can’t go see them,” Wheeler said. “Their own family can’t go see them. Ministry is real hands on, and you have to do that from a distance.”
With Easter looming, South Rock has been making a game plan, Wheeler said. In the days leading up to Easter, South Rock is offering online devotions that will guide visitors through the steps of Christ, and the children’s ministry is sending out packets of information and activities for kids.
Some churches are planning a big Easter service once the stay-at-home order is lifted, Wheeler said. Right now, though, South Rock is “doing the best we can,” Wheeler said.
“Next week we’ll talk about how Christ makes a difference in our lives, and we’ll do some video interviews with kids about what Easter means to them,” Wheeler said. “We’re in this for the long haul, I think. But we respect the stay-at-home order and social distancing. We want to keep people as safe as we can.”
Worship services have moved from church pews into living rooms and basements. Wheeler said the cool side of that is that “the church has been kind of unleashed in every neighborhood in town.”
“It’s kind of neat to think that on the weekend there are 1,000 homes worshipping at once. Sometimes we think the church is just the building that we go to, but the church is really people.”