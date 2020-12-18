The Derby Public Library and Arts Council invite the public to enjoy “Drawn to a Better World,” a new exhibit in the Gathering Space of the Library on view through Jan. 4, 2021. Creations from 18 members of the Wichita Women Artists illuminate the gathering space and community room.
The 51 pieces on display derive from various themes including pet portraits, foreign vistas, floral interpretations and abstractions; almost every art medium is represented. Oil paintings, watercolors, mixed media, pastels and more entertain art lovers and offer brief distractions from the grayer days of fall.
Local artist and Derby resident Mark Ward judged the pieces in the exhibit, with first place going to Hope Just’s piece, “One Nation Under God.” Carol Davis’ “Old Rainbow Bread Store” earned second place and “New Friends” by Lisa Pat Sharpe was awarded third place in the exhibit.
“I’m amazed by the quality of work with the 51 pieces of art from the 18 participating artists,” Ward said. “Each and every artist was a winner in my eyes.”
The Wichita Women Artists started in 1950, with the purpose of encouraging members’ creative growth and acquainting a larger cross-section of Wichita and south central Kansas with original art. Originally known as the Painting of the Month Club, the group changed to its current name in 1967 when members agreed that more diverse art forms should be encouraged, including sculpture, mosaics, inks, collage and more. Wichita Women Artists have enjoyed exhibits in many locations around the Wichita area and surrounding cities, including Hutchinson and Yoder.
For those wishing to enjoy from home, works can be viewed via Derby Arts Council at Derby Public Library on Facebook. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, an artists’ reception cannot be scheduled at this time. Art is available to view in person during the library’s operational hours. Anyone interested in purchasing an item, or learning more about displaying original work in the High Wall Gallery, can contact Tami English at Derby Public Library at 788-0760.