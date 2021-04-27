The Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council invite the public to enjoy the newest exhibit on display in the Gathering Space Gallery. Artwork created by students at Derby High School and their instructors is currently on exhibit through May 5.
The challenges during the past year have positively stimulated the artistic efforts of students and teachers. Mediums used by the artists featured in the exhibit include ceramics, acrylic paintings, pen and ink drawings, photography, and airbrush paintings.
Normally, there would be a reception to honor the artists and learn about their processes. Since that is not possible at the present time, the exhibit will stand on its own as library patrons come and go. Several of the students’ works on display have already received recognition for merit, and the instructors’ own contributions underscore the support for learning that DHS students are receiving, whether in school or virtually.
The display case will hold ceramics and feature 2-D mediums as well, with offerings ranging from a portrait of Willie Nelson to Kansas sunsets, and even handmade dinnerware.
DHS instructors who have contributed to these students’ art education are Natalie Brown, Renee Fritts, Craig Godderz, Roger Scovell and Brian White.
Any questions regarding the exhibit or future Derby Arts Council exhibits can be directed to Tami English, Derby Public Library, at 316-788-0760.