Whether surrounded by chalk-covered 5-year-olds making caveman drawings or with adults creating kiln-fired glass, when Laine Pike is in her Hubbard Arts Center classroom, she’s in her “happy place.”
Pike has been with the DRC arts program six years, teaching full-time in the summers and part-time during the school year.
“I’m a special education paraprofessional for the Haysville School District, so during the school year I do special ed, then come here and do art,” she said, adding enthusiastically that “during the summer I’m here all day, every day.”
Pike’s artistic muse was an uncle who inspired her as a child.
“He was a police officer, and he could draw, and I thought, ‘I want to do that,’” she recalled. “Every time I would see him at family gatherings I would say, ‘draw me this,’ and he would, and then I would try to draw it. That’s where it started, and my parents encouraged it. It’s been a part of who I am for a long time.”
Although Pike had some art education classes, she found that she learned more about teaching art by actually doing it.
“Learning from the students every day, sharing what I know with them and they’re sharing what they want to know with me, it’s just more than I could have ever learned in a classroom,” she said.
Pike laughingly says her favorite type of art “depends on the day.”
“I enjoy painting, but since I teach so many [types] of art it’s hard to focus on one. I’ll teach a lesson, and then I’ll want to expand on it, so I’ll venture that way, or do papier-mâché, or do clay sculpture – I’m all over the place.”
When painting, Pike mostly uses acrylics, “oils I’m trying to get a relationship with, then I dabble in watercolors sometimes.”
Pike used acrylics for the artwork on the entrance doors and drive-thru window of the Derby Public Library promoting the summer reading program “Oceans of Possibilities.” She has painted winter and Christmas scenes on the library windows the past two years.
The southeast Kansas native is not shy about trying new things.
“If I have a chance to do something new, I’m there,” she said. “When I first hired on, the director at the time said he wanted me to teach a glass fusion class, and I told him I didn’t know anything about glass fusion. He said, ‘Neither do your students, it will be perfect.’”
The interactions with her students are what Pike enjoys most about teaching.
“I love it when my students have created something they are excited about sharing with me … I like it when I learn something from them,” she said.
“I’m very fortunate to have this position,” Pike said. “They say if you love your job, you don’t work a day in your life. I work with great people, and I get the kids who are excited to be here.”