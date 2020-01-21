On display at the Derby Public Library is “Layers” by Kansas artist Kayann Aushermen. The exhibit includes 48 pieces of mixed media on display through March 4.
Kayann is a self-taught artist who came to art-making later in life. She studied anthropology in college and worked in graphic design and computer schematics.
Kayann prefers a whimsical representation of the natural scenes found in wildlife and botany. Her flowers, birds, and other creatures are layered and decorated with precision and demand a closer inspection to determine just how complicated they really are.
The Derby Art Council will be hosting a reception for Aushermen in the Community Room at the Derby Public Library at 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd. on Thursday, January 23 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. where visitors can meet Kayann. For more information on the exhibit, contact Tami English, Derby Public Library at 316-788-0760 or tami@derbylibrary.com.
Derby author John Stewart will be promoting his new book “Look Mister, Write it Down” on Saturday, January 25, from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Derby Public Library. The event is free.