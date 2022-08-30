On Tuesday morning, the person of interest linked to the Aug. 28 shooting at 1215 N. Westview turned himself in to the Derby Police Department. The suspect, Demarc M. Burgess, was arrested and booked for second degree murder. The case is planned to be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney in the near future.
Shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 28, Derby PD and emergency crews responded to the shooting on Westview. While on scene, Derby Police found several witnesses and one individual, an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as Raul Aguilar III, was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Derby PD reported Aguilar was not a resident of the property where the shooting occurred, while the altercation reportedly stemmed from an argument inside the home.
Derby PD shared thanks with members of the public for providing information that helped lead to the identification of the suspect. Anyone with additional information about the Aug. 28 shooting is still encouraged to call Derby PD (788-1557) or Crime Stoppers (267-2111).