An arrest has been made tied to the Aug. 28 homicide in Derby, with Demarc Burgess now in custody.

On Tuesday morning, the person of interest linked to the Aug. 28 shooting at 1215 N. Westview turned himself in to the Derby Police Department. The suspect, Demarc M. Burgess, was arrested and booked for second degree murder. The case is planned to be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney in the near future.

Shooting POI

Demarc M. Burgess

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 28, Derby PD and emergency crews responded to the shooting on Westview. While on scene, Derby Police found several witnesses and one individual, an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound.

