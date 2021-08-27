Jesus Olave Jr. was arrested on Aug. 26 in connection with a hit-and-run accident that led to the death of Derby resident Kenneth Ballinger.
Olave Jr. was booked into Sedgwick County Jail for failure to stop at an accident resulting in death, failure to yield and no driver’s license.
The accident occurred the evening of Aug. 25 when a black SUV heading east on 47th Street struck a westbound Harley Davidson while turning left onto Hydraulic.
The SUV reportedly fled the scene while the man on the motorcycle, later identified as Ballinger, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.