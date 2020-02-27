Armed robber strikes Derby convenience store

The Circle K store at 230 S. Baltimore was robbed by an armed man at about 2 a.m. Feb. 26. The suspect entered the store, demanded money and the clerk complied. No one was injured in the incident and the suspect has not yet been apprehended.
The robber was last seen leaving the store and headed north. The suspect is described as a black male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build, wearing black sweatpants and a gray and black pullover-type jacket.
As a policy, police don’t release information about the amount of cash taken.
Police Chief Robert Lee said an active investigation is underway and detectives are reviewing the store’s video.
“We’re far from complete on this,” he said.
He urges anyone who has information on the case to call the department at 788-1557 or call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.
Lee believes the robber had a car parked away from the store as he didn’t want to have a description of that vehicle available.
Derby doesn’t experience many armed robberies, averaging about one a year.
“Fortunately, we don’t have many of these,” he said.
Lee said he is grateful no one was injured and officers will be working to get the person in custody. That includes working with other law enforcement agencies locally and across the state.
The suspect may be involved in other crimes or is planning another one, as the pattern is that they don’t stop at one robbery, Lee said.
“Usually they go until they’re apprehended.”