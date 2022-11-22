Stone Creek

 

Derby Police made an arrest at Stone Creek Elementary this morning following an incident in which a man with a loaded handgun attempted to enter the school building. 

According to a release from Derby Public Schools, Stone Creek Elementary went into “secure” status – part of its standard response protocol to help all parties quickly and adequately respond to situations – due to a concern regarding an individual in the school’s front parking lot.

