Derby Police made an arrest at Stone Creek Elementary this morning following an incident in which a man with a loaded handgun attempted to enter the school building.
According to a release from Derby Public Schools, Stone Creek Elementary went into “secure” status – part of its standard response protocol to help all parties quickly and adequately respond to situations – due to a concern regarding an individual in the school’s front parking lot.
During morning Latchkey at Stone Creek, the individual in question tried to gain access to the building. Staff followed district protocol and did not allow the individual into the building. Parents later reported an individual in the parking lot and notified the school. Building staff reacted promptly, calling 911 and taking the “secure” action – keeping students and staff safe inside the building while locking all outside doors. Derby Police were notified immediately and were able to address the situation.
Following the incident, Derby PD informed district representatives the man did have a loaded handgun in his possession and there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Currently, Derby Police are investigating the reason behind the man’s presence at the school. It is anticipated he will be charged with various weapons violations. At this point, there are no known active threats to the school.