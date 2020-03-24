Bethel College recently announced its fall 2019 honor roll, with 132 students earning academic distinction.
To earn semester honors, a student must have completed a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours and not have an I (Incomplete), NR (Not Reported) or IP (In Process) in any letter-graded courses, with the exception of seminars.
Students whose semester grade point average is 3.7 or higher are named to the Dean’s List, while those with a GPA of 3.50-3.699 are listed as members of the Honor Roll.
Local students earning recognition included freshmen Brianna Reeves, Derby (Dean’s List), and Reagan Cowden, Derby (Honor Roll); and seniors Parker Austin, Derby (Dean’s List), and Samantha Simmons, Derby (Honor Roll).