EMPORIA – Emporia State University had more than 800 undergraduates named to the university honor roll and dean’s lists for fall 2020. To qualify for the university honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.
Students from the area who received honors included:
Derby
Mitch Arias Elmore, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list
Elise Biays, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list
Shea Gee, university honor roll
Katelyn Hayes, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list
Mackenzie Herman, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list
Tyler Kahmann, university honor roll
Erin Kooser, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list
Jessica Ramirez Auman, university honor roll
Jamie Rhue, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list
Ariana Taylor, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list
Mulvane
Samantha Conrad, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean’s list