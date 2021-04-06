Emporia State University.jpg

EMPORIA – Emporia State University had more than 800 undergraduates named to the university honor roll and dean’s lists for fall 2020. To qualify for the university honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.

Students from the area who received honors included:

Derby

Mitch Arias Elmore, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list

Elise Biays, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list

Shea Gee, university honor roll

Katelyn Hayes, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list

Mackenzie Herman, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list

Tyler Kahmann, university honor roll

Erin Kooser, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list

Jessica Ramirez Auman, university honor roll

Jamie Rhue, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list

Ariana Taylor, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list

Mulvane

Samantha Conrad, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean’s list

