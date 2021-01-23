Southwestern College
WINFIELD – Top scholars at Southwestern College in Winfield and at Southwestern College Professional Studies have been announced with the release of the Dean's Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester. Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.7 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.

Students from the area making the Dean’s Honor Roll included:

Derby

James Epley

Jared McClure

Haysville

Joshua Walker

Rose Hill

Brooklyn Beckes

Daniel Paddock

Mark Parker

Jonah Robson

Orion Wheeler

