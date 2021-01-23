WINFIELD – Top scholars at Southwestern College in Winfield and at Southwestern College Professional Studies have been announced with the release of the Dean's Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester. Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.7 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.
Students from the area making the Dean’s Honor Roll included:
Derby
James Epley
Jared McClure
Haysville
Joshua Walker
Rose Hill
Brooklyn Beckes
Daniel Paddock
Mark Parker
Jonah Robson
Orion Wheeler