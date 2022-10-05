The Derby Giving Circle Fund is an example of collective philanthropy.
By pooling resources, Derby area residents were able to award two grants this fall to provide one book per month for all Derby area second grade students to take home.
Giving Circle Fund Administrator Cheryl Bannon, along with Giving Circle member Vicki Decarsky, visited Tanglewood Elementary School and St. Mary Catholic School to award checks and distribute books.
Thanks to assistance from Jean Schif, St. Mary Librarian, 2nd grade students at Faith Lutheran School are also receiving the monthly books.
Participating in the check presentation and book delivery at Tanglewood were Tanglewood Principal Amy Steadman, USD 260 Superintendent/Friend of the Foundation Heather Bohaty, and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson.