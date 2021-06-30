There’s a growing gap here and nationwide between income levels and the median house price but, despite that, the region and state remain an affordable place to buy a house, say local housing professionals.
A recent study by QuoteWizard, a division of the Lending Tree LLC mortgage company, found that in Kansas the median income increased by 24.17 percent since 2012, but that the median home price increased by 44.58 percent during that same time.
That led to a difference between wage increases and housing costs of $109,966. Not good – but the good news is that it’s not as bad as other areas of the country.
In Rhode Island, the difference in increase was 32.41 percent and in Massachusetts, the difference was $404,869 between income and costs.
Eight states have realized an increase of 100 percent or more in the median cost of a home. Depending on the state, home price increases were $33,000 to $330,000, according to the study.
However, it’s important to keep an eye on the accessibility of the Wichita-area market, said Stanley Longhofer, professor of Real Estate and Finance at WSU and director of its Center for Real Estate.
“We are still one of the most affordable markets in the country,” he said.
According to a recent Wichita-area (including Derby) report by the National Association of Realtors, the monthly mortgage payment-to-income ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 6.5 percent here, compared to 13.7 percent nationwide.
That doesn’t include factors such as insurance, property taxes and specials.
The median home price-to-income ratio is, like the QuoteWizard study shows, growing – but still, the area is better positioned than the rest of the country. The same is true of the labor market. The report cites that: “Wichita’s labor market has been more resilient than the national average” and that local employment is “better than most markets.”
While we’re “still cheap in comparison to the rest of the country,” the challenge in this market is finding the housing that people want the most, which is in the middle market, Longhofer said.
Income gap not an issue
“There just are not enough of those,” he said. “We need to build more of them. The old housing stock from the 1940s is not meeting their needs.”
And while prices are expected to climb more, Longhofer doesn’t expect to see the rapid appreciation of the past year.
In addition, inflation should get back to the 2 percent level, which is actually a healthy point, he said.
A little bit of inflation helps, but not enough to impact peoples’ decision making, Longhofer said.
Even with a leveling off, don’t expect a return to when $150,000 was thought of as “the middle of the market,” he said, as the current median home price is $182,700.
Wyatt Lehner, community specialist with Perfection Builders at the Oaks in Derby, said higher listings or a gap between income and those sale prices have not been an issue at his development, which just recently sold out its first phase.
“We really haven’t lost any deals due to prices,” he said. “We’re sitting in a pretty good position compared to the national average.”
The Oaks is mainly aimed at active empty nesters interested in a low-maintenance lifestyle. Many are retired, but some are still working.
The homes are mostly priced in $275,000 to $350,000 price range; however, some have been built for more than $500,000.
It’s a niche market, but a good one, he said, where demand is high and many of the buyers have cash built up from a previous residence.
And even if they don’t, with lending rates in the 2 percent range, it’s easy for buyers with good credit to get a loan.
“As long as rates are under 6 percent, we’re good,” he said.
A purchase can work out quite well for buyers as they will realize a sharp profit if they sell. The first residents in the Oaks were in 2015 and if they want to sell, they’ve made a good return on their investment, he said.
Helping economy overall
Another real estate professional, Matt Shaw with J.P. Weigand in Derby, said that while inventory remains low and prices high, “people are still looking.”
“It [price] has deterred a few people, but not too many,” he said.
He agrees that while wages have risen, especially for those on the lower end of the income scale, they have not kept up with the rate of the home pricing climb.
The market outlet is affecting renters, too, as some are struggling with higher rents. In addition, homeowners who may have been thinking about downsizing can’t because that once lower-cost home has risen up to the level they now have. So they stay put, and then, of course, that tightens the inventory even more.
With all these factors going on at once, Shaw simply observes that “it’s amazing.”
As a local resident and business leader, Derby Chamber of Commerce President Mark Staats is seeing the ripple effect strong housing sales are having on his membership, which numbers just under 300.
“Having a robust housing market trickles down to other areas of business in Derby,” he said.
That includes insurance agencies and tradespeople, along with a host of other businesses, such as carpet cleaners. Staats has not seen an issue with a gap between income and housing prices. If anything, the “market is just catching up with where it should be.”
But if personal income is a factor among homebuyers, don’t tell developers.
“The builders are continuing to build even with the cost of lumber and building materials skyrocketing,” he said. “People are continuing to pay for it.”
From what he’s witnessed, it’s about the low interest rates, which he calls “the driving force.”
More home sales in the surrounding area also is good for Derby as a retail destination.
Residents in Haysville, Mulvane and Rose Hill often come to Derby to shop – again adding to the overall economic growth here, he said.