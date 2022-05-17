Pastor Chad Pickering found that his recent trip to help Ukrainian refugees wasn’t just about providing needed supplies, it also was about providing another essential human requirement: a caring heart.
“As Americans we feel like we have to do something, but part of what you’re doing is just being in the moment with them,” he said.
The people fleeing the war wanted aid workers such as Pickering to sit and listen and to not just know what’s happening to their homeland, but to feel it, too.
Pickering shared his experiences with about 40 members and guests of the Rotary Club of Derby at a May 13 meeting. He’s the lead pastor at New Life Church in Wichita and was in Poland and Ukraine from March 14 to 24.
The pastor laid the groundwork for his trip by using his church contacts, which also led to making more connections, including working with Christians for Ukraine. It was a network that was vital to logistics.
Also going on the trip was his wife, Shauna, and one of their sons, Joshua, who was instrumental in starting the process. His wife, Annalicia, also joined them.
They took 70 medical kits with them, along with cash. They raised $40,000 to help out and were told the money could go a lot further there rather than trying to buy supplies here and shipping them in.
Being in a war zone is ‘surreal’
The church network is “really doing this well,” Pickering said.
Larger humanitarian groups can be hampered by their size, whereas church groups – usually with small vans and not trucks – have the flexibility to quickly get aid to where it’s most needed and get refugees out.
The Ukrainian army itself is well supplied, but not so for the Territorial Defense Force, which is the government-sanctioned militia, and common citizens trying to defend their homes, he said.
The four flew into Warsaw and made their way to Laudia, the largest Polish city closest to the border. Almost all their refugee help was with women and children. Fighting-age males are required to stay and help with the war effort, and many other men stayed behind, too.
They were only in the war-torn country for a few days, but being in a fighting zone is simply a “surreal” experience, Pickering said.
They drove fast and that was essential as they didn’t want to be an easy target.
Although Pickering’s journey into Ukraine was brief, he picked up a lot of sights that he shared with his Derby audience.
The Ukrainians, he said, have high morale and have “no doubt” they’re going to win the war, and mock what they see as a myth of the superpower, one that they hate. In the meantime, the Russians are demoralized.
The Ukrainians view President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “a legend” and the right man for the job, Pickering said.
“Part of the reason they feel great hope is because of him,” he said.
Economy shattered by the fighting
While they realize there has been a history of corruption in their country, they are hopeful there will be a positive shift in the future.
As for Vladimir Putin, they think of him as a “madman” and they believe there’s a line he won’t cross, such as attacking a NATO country, so they feel secure in that.
At the same time, they’ve had to adjust to living in a war zone as being a new normal and while phones work, there’s a tension hanging in the air and much of the normal economy of the country, including industry and agriculture, has come to a halt.
There were tough, gut-wrenching stories, especially of torture, that Pickering shared.
Pickering pulled no punches in his descriptions of the pain inflicted, including the story of Russians putting a helmet on a man and hitting him with sticks until the helmet broke, and also wiring an electric device to his toes and shocking him.
Pickering is proud of the work and effort that people are putting in to help the Ukrainians, and they’re appreciative of it, too.
“They’re so glad to have us there,” he said.
One Ukrainian man even teared up with happiness for the help, and crying is not a frequent occurrence for an Eastern European man, he said.
Pickering has been to Africa, Haiti and other troubled places in the world, and said this last trip was an amazing experience.
Part of it has to do with the people, who had their lives turned upside down, and are having to work out their new lives in some fashion. Their lives are not the same – and neither are the Pickering family’s.