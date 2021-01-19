Butler County Community College held its ceremony for fall 2020 nursing students virtually on Nov., with five individuals from the area receiving their pins.
Derby students receiving their pins included Desirae Jenkins, Megan Padua, Callie Derenthal and Shane Winters, while Rose Hill’s Casey Jewell was also pinned at the ceremony.
Jenkins was one of 11 students to graduate with a joint degree from Butler and the University of Kansas and, as class president, also spoke at the ceremony.
Butler Nursing has a 94% pass rate compared to the 86% state average and is one of the top nursing programs in the state.