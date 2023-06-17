Several students from Derby and the surrounding area were named to honor rolls, dean’s lists, etc. for the spring 2023 semester, completing full-time coursework and meeting the necessary GPA requirements at a variety of schools. A list of those students recently recognized follows:
Emily Henderson (Derby) was named to the dean’s list at Drury University.
Niki Wood (Derby) and Sarah Klosterman (Rose Hill) made the dean’s list at Benedictine College.
Jake Hardin (Derby) and Kamryn Nolan (Mulvane) were named to the honor roll at McPherson College.
Easton Nance (Derby) became a member of the Delta Phi academic honor society and earned the Academic Fourragere Award at Missouri Military Academy.
At MidAmerica Nazarene University, Molly Springer (Derby) was recognized on the dean’s list while Cayden Brown (Derby) made the honor roll.