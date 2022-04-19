A recently formed steering committee is moving forward on investigating the possibility for a new aquatic center in Derby.
Derby Recreation Commission Superintendent Chris Drum reported in a recent DRC board meeting that the first two committee meetings have been very productive.
“We have had a lot of suggestions and some really good questions asked,” Drum said.
An area of priority this year for the DRC was the exploration of a potential aquatics facility. In what Drum calls a three-phase process to determine that possibility, the work now is centered around implementing the first phase.
“Phase one is to engage with a consultant and start to build a vision. Not for facility plans but for things like general ideas of cost, possible acres needed, square footage and how to create community engagement,” he said.
Drum says he has had discussions with the aquatic design, planning and consulting company in Lenexa, Waters Edge, the same consultant used for Rock River Rapids.
“They are familiar with Derby and the DRC and with some of the aquatics offerings we have in the community,” Drum said.
Drum recently visited two facilities, one being the Lenexa Aquatic Center, which has a grandstand that seats about 1,000 people and can host local and regional events.
The other was the Maize Aquatic and Performing Arts Center, which is run by the school district. Drum called both facilities very impressive.