Volunteer Jett Endres, left, and staff members Terri Hamlett and Jasmine Edwards are the April recipients of the I Make A Difference Award. Endres is a third grader at Park Hill Elementary School who raised over $500 for the school district’s sixth annual community food drive, donating over 450 items to the local food bank. Hamlett and Edwards received the IMAD award for organizing a special time that their bus at Tanglewood Elementary School could drive by the homes of three remote learners who used to ride the bus. Students who rode the bus presented posters to the remote students to remind them that they are missed.
April IMAD winners recognized
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read