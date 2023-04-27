IMAD Awards Washington

Becky Washington (right) was given the volunteer IMAD award for April for all her efforts in support of Park Hill Elementary, recognized by Park Hill Principal Gretchen Pontious.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

During the April 24 school board meeting, Derby Public Schools handed out its I Make a Difference awards for the month. Becky Washington (volunteer) and Craig McPherson (staff) were honored as the winners for the month of April.

Volunteer winner Washington is a Park Hill Elementary parent and avid volunteer. While having a full-time job, she consistently volunteers and works to help make Park Hill a better place. 

IMAD Awards McPherson

Craig McPherson (second from left) is presented with the staff I Make a Difference award for the month of April.
