During the April 24 school board meeting, Derby Public Schools handed out its I Make a Difference awards for the month. Becky Washington (volunteer) and Craig McPherson (staff) were honored as the winners for the month of April.
Volunteer winner Washington is a Park Hill Elementary parent and avid volunteer. While having a full-time job, she consistently volunteers and works to help make Park Hill a better place.
Washington serves on multiple committees, is a member of the Park Hill Site Council, is president of Park Hill’s PTO, serves on the Park Hill Culture and Climate Committee, as well as the district’s Strategic Plan Steering Committee and Strategy 6 of the Strategic Plan. Her volunteering ranges from running PTO meetings to planning events to arranging meals for staff. She is always willing to help wherever she is needed.
Most recently, Washington served as the coordinator of Park Hill’s Sweetheart Dance. She researched elementary school dances, decorations, food and DJs to ensure the dance would be successful. She then coordinated buying supplies, such as snacks, flowers and decorations, and volunteered her time to decorate for the dance, chaperone the evening and help clean up following the dance. On top of that, from the start of the event to the end, she took notes of various ideas to improve upon the event for the future.
“When I think of ‘Derby Proud,’ I think of Becky Washington,” said Park Hill Principal Gretchen Pontious. “She embodies what it means to be a leader with a servant heart and works hard to ensure the current and future success of this wonderful district. We are extremely fortunate to have her.”
Staff winner Craig McPherson serves as a floating substitute at Oaklawn Elementary. He has proven to be a valuable asset to Oaklawn, going above and beyond in his duties as a floating sub to ensure that the school runs smoothly. McPherson was noted for always having a smile on his face, being willing and ready to jump in where he is needed and getting along well with students.
McPherson’s unwavering commitment to the students and teachers was demonstrated recently when a teacher had to leave in a hurry during an emergency. She left her emergency sub plans for McPherson, as she did not have time to write sub plans.
Because McPherson knows the school, teachers and staff so well, he was able to pull the teacher’s plan book that she would have used that day. He taught the material that was meant to be taught for that day, thus, the pacing guide specific curriculum was not interrupted. This act in the best interest of students on McPherson’s part put the teacher’s mind at ease as she knew the students were in good hands learning exactly what they needed to learn.
Not only does McPherson offer support to students and staff as a floating substitute, but he also enjoys teaching students about the weather. The same teacher who nominated him had him visit her classroom last school year to talk about his former career as a weather forecaster in the Air Force.
The students enjoyed learning about the weather, which is just one example of the impact McPherson has beyond his floating substitute role.