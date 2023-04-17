During the April 11 Derby City Council meeting, the council officially approved the mayor’s appointments to fill positions on the city’s volunteer boards and commissions.
A total of 66 applications were received, with 12 new appointments made and 11 reappointments.
Those reappointed to their positions included Becky Casey (ADA board), Teresa Mount (ADA board), Kathleen O’Brien (ADA board), Bruce Weber (Construction board), Lindsey Dearduff (CDAB), Kris Rose (CDAB), Kyle McCaskey (Library board), Jason Griffin (Parks board), David Peebler (Parks board), Bruce Renberger (Parks board) and Chris Voth (Zoning board/planning commission).
New appointments included Jesse Reid (Construction), Bill Upton (CDAB), Ken Boote (DRC board), Susan Swaney (Library), Hannah Clifton (Parks), Katie Gibson (Parks), Weston Heflin (Zoning/planning), Bruce Heseltine (Zoning/planning), Margo McDonald (Senior services board), Joan Stadler (Senior services), Deb Wagner (Senior services) and Janis Williams-Lagpacan (Senior services).