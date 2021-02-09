Derby has a volunteer opening on the planning commission, beginning in May. Applications are available at derbyks.com/boards and are due by 5 p.m. March 18.
The Derby Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays at Derby City Hall. Members receive a packet of information several days in advance of each meeting to read and prepare to vote on zoning changes, commercial site plans, subdivision regulations and other matters that help shape the built environment of the city.
Find an application at derbyks.com/boards or pick up a paper application at City Hall. Contact Lynn Ciarleglio with questions at cityclerk@derbyweb.com or call 788-3132.