Derby has a volunteer opening on the Planning Commission it is seeking to fill following the recent resignation of member Mitch Mencacci. Applications are now available at DerbyKS.com/boards and will by accepted through Aug. 20.
The Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month at Derby City Hall to read and prepare to vote on zoning changes, commercial site plans, subdivision regulations and other matters that help shape the built environment of the city and in so doing support transportation, accessibility, walkability and diverse housing to meet changing needs.
Mencacci submitted his resignation on July 23 due to a change in professional obligations that would no longer allow him to attend meetings. He served on the commission since May 2018. The resulting vacancy will be filled by appointment by Mayor Randy White with the consent of the Derby City Council.
“I really appreciated the opportunity that the mayor and city manager provided to me, and loved working with all members of the commission to guide the future of Derby. I’d love to return to in the future,” Mencacci said.
Whoever is selected to fill Mencacci’s position will serve the remainder of his term, ending in April 2021. Thereafter, the incumbent would be eligible to serve a full three-year term.
Seeking a diverse board to best represent the community, citizens who are women or members of minority racial/ethnic groups are encouraged to apply for the position. Only two of the 10 current Planning Commission members are women.
“The most important qualifications are the ability to ask sincere questions in a respectful manner and the desire to continue to make Derby a welcoming and accessible community,” said City Planner Scott Knebel.
Anyone interested in applying can contact Ariana Davis with further questions at 316-788-3132 or ArianaDavis@derbyweb.com. Applications are available online or at Derby City Hall.