TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced that applications are currently being accepted for the Community Service Tax Credit Program (CSP). CSP provides an opportunity for private, nonprofit organizations and public health care entities to improve their ability to undertake major capital campaigns for projects involving children and family services, non-governmental crime prevention, youth apprenticeship and youth technical training and health care.
Under this program, the state authorizes nonprofit organizations to offer tax credits to donors making contributions toward approved projects. Proposed projects should be unique or one-time in nature and create a lasting value for charitable organizations. For example, projects might include a capital campaign, major equipment purchase, major renovation, capacity building, etc.
Applicants may request up to $200,000 in tax credits. Applicant organizations in rural areas (less than 15,000 population) are eligible for a 70 percent credit. Applicant organizations in non-rural areas are eligible for a 50 percent credit. The application window is open through April 30, 2022 at kansascommerce.gov/csp.