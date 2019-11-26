The Derby Police Department is accepting applications for the Citizen Police Academy it hosts every other year.
The goal of the free, 12-week academy is to enhance communication and relationships between law enforcement officers and citizens. Participants will learn about the background and structure of the police department through tours, demonstrations and a ride-along with a patrol officer.
Classes will focus on crime scene processing, criminal law, police procedure and range qualification. Graduates are honored with a banquet.
The class meets from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting on Feb. 18 and ending May. 5. All classes will take place at the Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Participants must be Derby residents, work in Derby or own a business in Derby. They must also be at least 21 years of age and have no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions.
Learn more and apply at www.derbyks.com/cpa.