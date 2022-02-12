Applications now being accepted for Spring Into Art
Derby’s Madison Avenue Central Park will host the fifth annual Spring Into Art event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24.
Artist applications are currently being accepted for the annual event and can be filled out online at derbyks.com/springintoart. Accepted artists will be contacted by email and will pay a $25 vendor fee to be part of this year’s showcase.
Spring Into Art is a joint effort of the city of Derby, Derby Recreation Commission, Derby Public Library and Derby Public Schools. The event includes art for sale, live entertainment, food trucks, art kits to go, the Kansas Grown Farmers Market, wine tasting and more.
Interested individuals with additional questions can contact Jenay Wallace at 788-1519 or email jenaywallace@derbyweb.com.