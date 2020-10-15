Due to the current pandemic, the annual Veterans Day celebration at the Walk of Freedom in Garrett Park will also see some changes in 2020 and be held virtually. The ceremony, traditionally put on by the Derby Community Foundation, will be prerecorded and the video will be posted to social media on Nov. 11 instead of having an in-person event.
The celebration will follow the same format as in years past with a presentation of the colors by the Derby High School AFJROTC, the Pledge of Allegiance, a short history of the Derby Veteran’s Memorial from DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn, and a recitation of the names of veterans for whom bricks were purchased in 2020 as well as recognition of the veteran – John J. Jenkins, U.S. Army 1952-1977 – for whom the bench (in the memorial entryway) will be dedicated this year. Allen Laramore will play “Taps” to conclude the celebration.