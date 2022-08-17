The Derby Recreation Commission, Walmart and the Derby Optimist Club have teamed up to host a free Kid’s Fishing Derby at High Park (2801 E. James) from 9-10 a.m. on Sept. 10. The morning will be filled with fishing for kids ages 5-14, donuts and giveaways. Prizes will be awarded to eligible participants. Children under 5 are allowed to fish but will not be able to win prizes.
Check-in and donuts will be at the High Park Gazebo. The suggested parking lot is in the gravel lot at the southeastern corner of the park.