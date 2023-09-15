Joe Herndon Scholarships 2023

Neither recipient was able to attend, but the Cooper family received the award on Camdan’s behalf. The award is presented by Melaine Herndon, the widow of Joe Herndon, and Virginia Evans, Joe Herndon’s mother. Pictured left to right: Jon Cooper, Cathy Cooper, Braeden Cooper, Melaine Herndon and Virginia Evans.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The Joe Herndon Memorial Scholarship was presented at the Armed Forces Appreciation Night before the Derby football game on Sept. 8. Army Spc. Joseph Franklin Herndon II died on July 29, 2004, after being fatally shot in Hawijah, Iraq, while on patrol with the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Unit of the 25th Infantry Division. Derby football honors his memory with the Joe Herndon scholarship of $500 given to selected former Derby football players. Camdan Cooper and Elijah Vigil were chosen as the 2023 scholarship recipients.

