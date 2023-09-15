The Joe Herndon Memorial Scholarship was presented at the Armed Forces Appreciation Night before the Derby football game on Sept. 8. Army Spc. Joseph Franklin Herndon II died on July 29, 2004, after being fatally shot in Hawijah, Iraq, while on patrol with the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Unit of the 25th Infantry Division. Derby football honors his memory with the Joe Herndon scholarship of $500 given to selected former Derby football players. Camdan Cooper and Elijah Vigil were chosen as the 2023 scholarship recipients.
Annual Joe Herndon Scholarships presented at Sept. 8 football game
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
