The Friends of the Derby Public Library will host its annual book sale from July 21-23. It will be held at the Derby Public Library located at 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd. Over 2000 books, DVDs, CDs and audio books or a variety of genres will be for sale. The opening night of the event, from 6:30-8 p.m., is exclusively for Friends of the Derby Public Library members. New members can join that night and attend the sale. July 22 and 23 will be open to the public. On July 22, the event will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday will run from 1-4 p.m. For more information, contact the Derby Public Library at (316) 788-0760.
Annual Derby Public Library book sale upcoming
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
