The 16th annual CJ Memorial golf tournament is set to be held Sept. 19 at Derby Golf & Country Club, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
While tournament registration is currently full, there is a wait list for the event. The public is also invited to take part in the associated silent auction, with items to be bid on throughout the day.
Held in honor of former Derby resident CJ Seitz, the golf tournament is the annual fundraiser for the CJ Memorial foundation, with proceeds from the event going to local organizations that serve those with physical and/or developmental disabilities (i.e., Rainbows, KETCH, Derby Free Spirits, etc.).
To be added to the wait list or sponsor the tournament, contact Caryn Hendry at caryn@derbyrec.com or 788-3781.