The Derby Historical Society will host its third annual Christmas Tree Gala and Bake sale next month.
The event is set from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in the Derby Welcome Center, 611 Mulberry Rd.
Trees decorated by local residents and organizations will be on display. Attendees can purchase raffle tickets to enter into a drawing for one of the trees.
Drawings for the trees will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
The bake sale will include homemade cookies, breads, pies and candy.
Proceeds will go toward operations at the Derby Historical Society Museum.
For more information, call Susan Swaney at 316-788-7851 or Jane Polk at 316-788-1797.