Back in March, the Derby City Council reset its priorities, which got the ball rolling once again on the city’s unilateral annexation plan.
Originally formed in 2013, the plan had two mid-term goals left to address – with the city pushing to move forward with annexation of 11 tracts just east of Valley Stream Drive and south of Madison Avenue this year. That item came to the city council, and was ultimately approved, at its meeting on June 22.
Unilateral annexations are initiated by the city (not property owners) and are usually done for two reasons, according to city planner Scott Knebel. The first is to make sure that municipal boundaries are “contiguous and logical; that there’s not gaps.” Typically, that pertains to service calls for the fire and police departments.
Additionally, unilateral annexation may be pursued from an equity standpoint in terms of taxation.
“People who live right on the edge of the city take advantage of all the city services, but they don’t pay city taxes,” Knebel said. “It really gets at the efficiency of service provision and the equity of taxation.”
The lots on Madison Avenue, Knebel said, are one of only two mid-term goals in the city’s annexation plan that had not yet been addressed. The other is the Firefly Addition near the north city limits (between Woodlawn and Rock Road), though Knebel said he is not expecting action to be taken on that this year.
A resolution was adopted in April to move forward with the unilateral annexation, with no opposition stemming from reviews by the Sedgwick County Commission or Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
During a public hearing at the June 22 city council meeting, though, a number of the property owners in the impacted area spoke out against the annexation – noting that not much benefit is seen with the plan.
“I don’t really see any of the services changing,” said Michael Giles. “What’s there is there.”
“Bottom line, up front, we are not interested in being annexed into the city of Derby. We see no advantage to being annexed, only additional taxes and regulations,” said Charlene Gonzalez. “We are very content to have our rural atmosphere. We are not interested in having a housing development in our backyard with the traffic, the people, the cars and everything.”
Among the factors to consider with unilateral annexation, Knebel noted the tracts in question meet most of the guidelines laid out for cities to consider – given it would create no immediate excess service needs, population growth potential in the area would increase and it would provide services greater (required by statue) than what is currently provided by the township those tracts belong to.
With properties annexed into Derby and paying into the city, taxes would increase 10.7 percent for those property owners with the city’s assessed valuation going up by roughly $10,000.
Questions were raised about the added service benefits through unilateral annexation, but city staff pointed out that is not typically how the process works.
“There is an argument to be made that as stewards of the town that we have the responsibility to make sure that those benefitting also pay,” said City Manager Kathy Sexton. “You’re getting all the benefits of being in the city now without paying for that.”
“At the end of the day, I think everybody’s gotta pay their fair share,” said council member Tom Keil.
Knebel also pointed out that the services provided by the city after annexation would in turn be greater than what is currently offered by the township the property owners belong to.
Debate was also had regarding the necessity of some of the services it was noted the property owners benefit from, while there were also concerns about potential property changes following annexation.
“It’s not that we don’t want to be Derbyites, we just don’t want some of their regulations,” Gonzalez said.
Nine of the properties are single-family residences and two are agriculture use. With annexation, the area would be rezoned as R-1 single family residential. Given some of the rural features of those properties (housing chickens, liquid propane for heating, etc.), property owners were concerned about not being in compliance with city regulations.
City staff did note that existing uses not compatible with city zoning, as long as they are legal, would become legal non-conforming uses upon annexation. It was also pointed out that those non-conforming uses could not be expanded after annexation. For example, if a property owner has six chickens currently that could not be increased to 30 chickens following annexation.
Also, it was stated that – per statute – annexed property must share a certain percentage of its boundary with city limits, which is why a gap remains between the current tracts and Cedar Ranch Estates. Knebel did point out that gap is one of the long-term goals to be addressed in the city’s unilateral annexation plan.
The annexation of the 11 tracts south of Madison Avenue and east of Valley Stream Drive was approved on a 6-1 vote (with Rocky Cornejo opposed), with the tracts officially becoming part of the city on June 30.