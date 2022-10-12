Like any professional, there are certain tools of the trade used in the line of duty when firefighters with Derby Fire & Rescue are out on a call. Below is a look at the gear currently utilized within the department, how long it’s been around and the purpose it serves.
Hood (not shown)
Similar to what racecar drivers now use, this is one of the newest pieces of gear for firefighters – in standard rotation since the early 2000s.
While providing greater heat resistance than the standard helmet, Turner noted some of that exposure is necessary to allow for proper ventilation when fighting a structure fire.
Despite the state-of-the-art gear offering three-way protection, firefighters will still suffer burns – though usually minor. Even with the hood, Turner noted personnel may receive burns on the ears and neck from lack of complete coverage after quickly donning the gear. More simply, though, the head is more at risk of burns being the highest point on the body.
Gloves
Having the lowest TPP rating of any of the protective clothing, the gloves used by firefighters saw a major change applied in the 1980s. At that time, departments moved to a performance rating standard for gloves rather than overall thickness. Prior to the ’80s, firefighters typically used rubber-coated gloves with a thick liner to prevent burns.
Turner noted gloves are one of the bigger challenges in terms of gear when it comes to balancing dexterity versus thermal protection, as to have ideal thermal protection Turner stated “our gear would almost be unwearable.”
Pants
In use since about the 1980s, Turner noted this is another piece of equipment that continues to be adapted into wider use – with some departments still using three-quarter length boots.
Similar to coats and boots, the flame-resistant pants are meant to add another layer of thermal protection – a measure that continues to be reviewed constantly.
“The protective clothing now, it gets looked at and reviewed every five years by the NFPA – National Fire Protection Association,” Turner said. “There’s always something new that comes out.”
All told, Turner noted protective gear for firefighters (including SCBA) weighs a little over 50 pounds. In addition, the gear raises body temperature and adds stress on the body, leaving supervisors to carefully assess in what situations full gear will be used.
Helmet
One of the oldest pieces of equipment still in use, Derby Fire Chief John Turner noted firefighters’ helmets have been around since the early to mid-1800s and remain one of the most consistent tools of the trade.
“That same style, same configuration of helmet has not changed for the most part for most fire departments,” Turner said.
While providing protection from the heat, water and falling debris, the badge featured on the front of helmets also serves an identification purpose to keep track of everybody on scene – as mutual aid response is common, leading to multiple departments on a scene.
Coat/boots
In use since the 1990s, this outer gear has come a long way in a short time, as current standards have this gear set at a baseline Thermal Protective Performance (TPP) rating to withstand well over 1,000 degrees for over 30 seconds. With that, firefighters also have freedom of movement without having to worry about burns.
“The first design of coats and boots was basically just to keep you dry,” Turner said. “There wasn’t a lot of thermal protection to it.”
Self-contained breathing apparatus (not shown)
One of the second-oldest pieces of equipment, these devices having been utilized since the early 1900s, though they were not more widely used until the ’60s and ’70s. The SCBA provides breathable air in an atmosphere that creates immediate health dangers (i.e., toxic fumes).