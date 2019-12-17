City Council member Mark Staats, left, was recognized at the Dec. 10 meeting for his years of service to the council and the city by Mayor Randy White. Other council members congratulating him are, from left: Andrew Swindle, Tom Keil, Vaughn Nun, Jack Hezlep, Rocky Cornejo and John McIntosh. Staats’ term ends on Dec. 31 and the meeting was his final one as a member. He was first elected in 2007 and it was calculated that he has attended more than 300 council meetings. This year, he ran for mayor and lost to White. Staats was presented with a photo collage gift.
An honor for a longtime council member
- BY INFORMER STAFF mail@derbyinformer.com
