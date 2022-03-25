Members of the American Legion Family Post 408 were on hand to both present and receive award at the March 22 Derby City Council Meeting. First, Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron Bryan LaCount presented Derby Mayor Randy White with the One More Thing Award. The namesake of that award, Legion member Mike Saindon, was also recognized with a Certificate of Appreciation for his many efforts in support of the American Legion and Derby community. White presented the certificate on behalf of the Derby Chamber of Commerce, city and state of Kansas.