Legion Certificate

Pictured at the certificate presentation are (front row, let to right) council member Jack Hezlep, Legion member John McCullough, Mayor Randy White, Post Commander Steve Tackett, Legion member Pat Kitterman, Legion member Rhonda Hundley, council member Jenny Webster, Legion Public Relations Officer Mike Saindon, council member Elizabeth Stanton, (back row) Legion member Pete Peterson, council member Chris Unkel, Legion member Terry Gowen, council member Mike Neel, Legion member Connie Fox-Gowen, council president Nick Engle, council member Rocky Cornejo, Legion member Brian Simpson and council member Rick Coleman.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

The American Legion Family Post 408, representing Derby and Haysville, presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the Derby City Council at its Nov. 22 meeting. The certificate was awarded to the city of Derby for its generous contributions in support of the veteran community and youth programs of Derby/Haysville.

0
0
0
0
0