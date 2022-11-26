The American Legion Family Post 408, representing Derby and Haysville, presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the Derby City Council at its Nov. 22 meeting. The certificate was awarded to the city of Derby for its generous contributions in support of the veteran community and youth programs of Derby/Haysville.
American Legion recognizes Derby for service to veterans
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
