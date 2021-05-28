Derby and Haysville’s American Legion post will host a free swimming event for students and families in the Derby school district.
The John M. West American Legion Family Post 408 invites all students in Derby Public Schools and their families to attend a night of free swimming at Rock River Rapids, 1900 E. James St.
The event will take place after hours from 7:45 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase starting at 7 p.m., with the choice of hamburgers or hot dogs with chips and a beverage for $5.