Seeing the post office postpone its annual food drive supporting the Derby Food Pantry, American Legion Post 408 (Derby-Haysville) identified a need to be a met – a need Post 408 stepped up to take care of, along with fellow American Legion members from the area.
Members of Post 408 along with Post 136 (Mulvane), Post 4 (Wichita) and Post 90 (Wellington) came together for a ride on May 9 to deliver supplies to the Derby Food Pantry.
Previously, American Legion Post 408 had lent its assistance by hosting pancake feeds that benefitted the Derby Food Pantry, with the donation drive making those efforts a little more hands-on.
“We felt like this was a good opportunity for us to pitch in and help out again,” said Post 408 pub-lic relations officer Michael Saindon.
In total, the 13 riders participating collected over 1,100 pounds of items to donate to the pantry.